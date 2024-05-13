ECI takes note of alleged intimidation of political workers: CEO

Srinagar: Chief Election Officer J&K Pandurang K Pole Sunday said that ECI has taken strong cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

CEO J&K in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “On social media, there have been some grievances of alleged intimidation of political workers of certain parties and the use of Section 144 Order”.

“The Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of the matter. CEO has talked personally to political leaders. He has clarified that as per rules, order under section 144 are issued in all districts, for the last 48 hours (silence period of campaigning) and accordingly these orders were issued in Udhampur and Jammu Parliamentary Constituency and are now issued for all districts of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, including Pulwama,” the post on X said.

The post further said, “So far as permission for rallies and political meetings is concerned, during the entire period under the Model Code of Conduct, which starts with the announcement of elections by the ECI, special permissions form the concerned authorities are mandatory. These permission are being issued without any discrimination and in an online mode through the centralized ‘Suvidha Portal’. Candidates are advised to consider the security concerns of specific areas”.

Earlier NC, PDP and Apni Party alleged that administration has started an arrest spree of their workers and agents ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar PC, and sought intervention of Prime Minister, Home Minister, ECI and Lieutenant Governor to stop such unjustified arrests.

NC’s Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday demanded immediate release of workers of his party and rival PDP who he claimed have been arrested ahead of the polling.

“Our workers are being picked up by the police since yesterday. I got a call from a senior colleague like A R Rather sb informing me about the arrests of our workers from Chrarsharif. Similar calls from the colleagues from Khansahab and Chadoora. Would the @ECISVEEP please care to explain these arrests,” Mehdi, an influential Shia leader, posted on X.

He called for immediate release of his party workers and also those of the PDP.

PDP leader Firdous Tak also took to social media, calling for an end to the alleged arrests and harassment of his party workers.

PDP candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat Waheed Para on Saturday alleged that some officials in the Jammu and Kashmir administration were trying to manipulate the Lok Sabha polls.

Without naming anyone, Para — a youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) — said the events are akin to the “rigging” of elections in 1987.

The 1987 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are widely perceived to have been rigged, with the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference sweeping the polls.

In another post, Para alleged police had arrested his party’s polling agents.

“Sad to see police arresting and unlawfully detaining polling agents of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party in the central Kashmir parliament constituency,” he said.

Officials have refused to comment on the allegations levelled by the NC and PDP leaders. (Agencies)

