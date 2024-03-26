DG SSB commends force for service in challenging Kashmir terrain

Srinagar: Director General (DG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Daljit Singh Chaudhary commended the personnel for their exemplary service in the challenging terrain of the Kashmir Valley.

Addressing the Jawans during the celebrations of the ‘Holika Dahan’ festival in Srinagar, the DG commended the personnel for their dedication and exemplary service, particularly in the challenging terrain of the Kashmir Valley.

He expressed gratitude for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region, a statement of the SSB said on Monday.

The DG emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among the SSB personnel, highlighting their crucial role in safeguarding the Kashmir valley and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The celebration of Holi commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the bonfire, symbolizing the ‘victory of good over evil’, by tradition.

The event was celebrated as a moment of festivity and a reaffirmation of the SSB’s values of duty, integrity, and service to the nation.

Amidst the crackling flames, the DG and the personnel participated in the rituals with enthusiasm, reflecting the spirit of the festival as the atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie during which all participated in cultural performances and activities.

Holi was also celebrated on the campus of 10BN SSB Batmaloo on Monday.

Commandant Rohitashwa and other officers of SSB Srinagar along with the troops came together for a celebration of the festival of colors.

Despite the challenges posed by the environment and other security-related matters in the valley, the spirit of camaraderie and unity prevailed as the troops rejoiced in the festivities, he said.

