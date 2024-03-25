Lok Sabha Elections: Dir Gen SSB Concludes 2-Day Visit To Review Operational Preparedness in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, undertook a comprehensive 2-day visit to the Kashmir Valley to assess the operational preparedness of SSB deployments ahead of the General Parliamentary Elections (GPE) 2024.

During his visit, the Director General inspected various key locations, starting with the Sector Headquarters (Spl-Ops) in Srinagar. The visiting officer received a detailed briefing on the functioning of SSB deployments in the Valley.

Addressing the Jawans during the ‘Sanik-Sammelan’ and participating in the ‘Bada Khana’, the DG, as per GNS, expressed his appreciation for their dedication and emphasised the importance of discipline in duty within the operational sector.

Chawdhary also visited the 10th Battalion SSB Batmaloo (Srinagar), 13TH Battalion SSB Dignibal (Ganderbal) and Ad-hoc Election Battalions of SSB in Valley, interacting directly with the deployed Jawans. He listened attentively to their concerns and issued on-spot directives for their resolution, reaffirming his commitment to their welfare. He joined in the Holi celebrations with the Jawans, showering colorful flowers and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the SSB personnel and their families.

In addition to engaging with SSB personnel, the Director General met with senior police officers from Police, CAPFs and other agencies, stressing the necessity of complete synergy for the peaceful conduct of the GPE-24 and the forthcoming SANJY-2024.

Continuing his tour, the DG visited the NSG Detachment at Humhama, where he interacted with officials and officers. He reviewed NSG activities in the Valley and emphasized the importance of continuous training and adherence to standard drills to maintain preparedness for any contingency.

Accompanying the Director General were Sh. Imtiaz Ismail Parray, IPS, DIG, and other ground commanders of the SSB and NSG, underscoring the collaborative effort in ensuring security and stability in the region.

The visit concluded on March 25, 2024, with the Director General celebrating Holi Milan with Jawans of SSB & NSG at various locations, extending his warm greetings for Holi and Ramadan to them and their families.

