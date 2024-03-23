Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi:Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal is sent to jail, they will approach the court seeking permission to set up his office in prison to run his government from there.

He also asserted that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail,” Mann told PTI videos in an interview when asked about the arrest of the Delhi chief minister and AAP chief by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case and how he will run his government if he is sent to judicial custody.

