Govt orders cease on private practice by doctor in J&K

Srinagar: The Government has ordered a cease on private practice by Dr. Ishtiyaq Abdullah, Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, Government Medical College, Baramulla anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir.“Based on the findings of State Anti Fraud Unit (SAFU) regarding violations of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) of State Health Agency, J&K and other standing instructions, it is hereby ordered that Dr. Ishtiyaq Abdullah, Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, Government Medical College, Baramulla shall, with immediate effect, cease to indulge in any private practice across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” Secretary to government, H&ME department Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said order.
