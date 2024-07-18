Missing Youth Found Dead In Awantipora, Investigation Takenup: Police

Srinagar: Body of a Man who was missing from few days has been recovered on Thursday in Barsoo area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a handout, the police said that on 15th July, A report was received from one Aadil Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar resident of Barsoo that his brother namely Aabid Manzoor Dar age about 35 year occupation labourer has been missing since morning .

According to police spokesman, thereafter, missing report was registered at PS Awantipora and an enquiry was conducted to trace the missing person. The technical analysis of CDR of missing person was done and resultantly three persons who last made contact with missing person were called and questioned. They revealed that they all (four) including missing person were Gambling together on roadside and on seeing movement of nearby police patrol, they got frightened and started running.

One of the person revealed that he crossed over to other side of river but he didn’t know whereabouts of missing person. Police also questioned boatmen working in Jhelum and other acquaintances of missing person, but found no trace. Resultantly, Sdrf team was called and pressed in the service who found the dead body near Barsoo, he said.

The postmortem of dead body is being conducted through board of doctors.

An investigation/enquiry under section 194 BNSS has been initiated and all material facts are being factored in during course of investigation.Police is also investigating Gambling aspect, he said.

People at large are advised not to take law into their own hands & spread unfounded rumours but cooperate with enquiry / investigation being conducted, reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print