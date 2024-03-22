Kejriwal will continue as Delhi CM, to run govt from jail: AAP

Nw Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the Delhi chief minister, the AAP said soon after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also alleged that the ED has become a “political tool” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

Kejriwal’s arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

