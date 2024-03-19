SC rejects Adani firm’s plea for over Rs 1,300 crore as LPS from Rajasthan state discom

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd seeking over Rs 1,300 crore as late payment surcharge from the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, a Rajasthan government-owned power distribution firm.

Imposing Rs 50,000 as cost on Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd (APRL), a bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar ruled that filing of a miscellaneous application was not the proper legal recourse to late payment surcharge (LPS) by the Adani firm.

“A relief of this nature cannot be asked for in a miscellaneous application which was described in the course of hearing as an application for clarification,” Justice Bose said.

