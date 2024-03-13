People should use their votes sensibly to respond to laws like CAA: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti appealed to the people of the country on Wednesday to use their votes sensibly to respond to laws like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and not fall into the BJP’s trap by acting in rage.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Mufti claimed that the CAA was notified to “divert” attention from the “failures” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“To divert attention from its failures in the last 10 years on various fronts like unemployment, youngsters committing suicide, the farmers’ plight, price rise and all those issues that take the country 1,000 years back rather than forward, attempts are being made to somehow cause Hindu-Muslim clashes and make people come out on the streets,” Mufti said.

