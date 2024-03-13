Biden and Trump set for election rematch after winning party nominations

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are set for a bitter election rematch in November after they secured their parties’ presidential nominations with impressive wins in another round of key primaries.

Biden, 81, won the Democratic presumptive nomination on Tuesday after easily clinching the presidential primaries in Georgia, as the number of delegates in his kitty crossed the halfway mark of 3,933 pledged delegates. A total of 1,968 delegates were required to win the Democratic nomination.

Four states — Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, Washington — one American territory and Democrats living abroad held their primaries on Tuesday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print