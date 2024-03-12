J&K Bank Fraud Case: ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 4.81 Cr

JAMMU: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in Jammu and Kashmir bank fraud case.
In a post on X, ED, Srinagar Zonal Office has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs.4.81 Crore in the form of 18 Kanal of land (approx.) and building which pertains to Isfaq Ahmad Zargar of M/s Nikha Ornaments (12.5 marla), Khalil Ahmad Mughal of M/s JK Gold Jewelry (14 Kanal 16 Marla), Md. Asaraf Dev of M/s Raf Raf Tours and Travel (1 Kanal 12 Marla) and Md. Sayed Kaushar Niyazi of M/s Sayed Tours and Travels ( 17 Marla), in Jammu and Kashmir in a bank fraud case.
