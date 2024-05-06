BJP will ensure reservation for SC, ST, OBC: Amit Shah

HYDERABAD: Reservations for SC, ST, OBCs would not end as long as there is even one BJP MP in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Shah, who addressed election rallies at Kagaznagar and Nizamabad in Telangana, said Congress fights elections on the basis of lies and referred to the grand old party’s campaign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would end quotas if BJP is given 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress said Modi would scrap reservations if he gets a majority, but Modi has been having a full majority for the last 10 years, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print