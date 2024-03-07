Flying Of Drones, Quadcopters Banned In City

Srinagar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to summer capital Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday declared the City as ‘temporary red zone’ for the operation of drones and quadcopters.
“Srinagar city has been declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters, as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect,” wrote District Police Srinagar in a post on microblogging site ‘X’.
“All unauthorized drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to being penalized as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021. As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard,” reads the post further. )
