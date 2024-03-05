Schools reopen after over 3 month-long winter break

Srinagar: Schools reopened in Kashmir Valley on Monday after more than three months of winter vacation.

The schools were scheduled to open on March 1 after the schools were closed for winter vacation on November 28, 2023. However, the winter vacation was extended until March 3 due to the major wet spell.

The schools in border areas of Kupwara., however, remained closed in view of the recent heavy snowfall, followed by an avalanche warning issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA).

The schools in the areas of Keran, Budnambal, Jumagund, Kumkadi, Machil, and the upper reaches of Karnah Sub-Division shall remain closed until March 5, 2024, district administration Kupwara said.

On Monday, the students returned to school amid the bright sun shines. The joyful students clad in school uniforms were seen waiting on the roadside at various Srinagar localities to board their buses for the school. Some students, accompanied by their parents, were seen walking on foot to reach school.

“I am very happy to be in school again after winter vacation to meet friends and teachers,” Raziya of a School in Srinagar said. “I have prepared for the exams, which will start on March 13.”

“It is a proud moment to be in school again after spending a long winter vacation. It was very boring at home, and now normal studies would resume with my friends and teachers,” another student said.

Teachers were happy and were seen receiving students at the gate of the schools wholeheartedly.

They said after a few days, the students will appear in the examinations after one year.

The reports of schools from the primary class resuming their studies today were received from other district headquarters in the valley.

The authorities have fixed the timings of schools falling within Srinagar Municipal limits from 10 am to 3 pm.

