China scraps Premier’s annual press meet; likely to appoint a new foreign minister

Beijing: China on Monday scrapped the annual press conference of its Premier, a decades-long scripted event watched live by the people for any new policy formulations for the world’s second-largest economy.

Also, speculation is rife that Liu Jianchao, a senior Chinese diplomat currently heading the international department of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), may be made the new Foreign Minister during the current session of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

The NPC or parliament will hold its annual meeting here from March 5 to March 11, NPC spokesman Lou Qinjian said at a news conference on Monday.

