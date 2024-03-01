Crackdown launched against illegal sand mining in Pampore

• Sand mafia damages river Jhelum bunds; boats, equipments, several vehicles seized

• Tehsildar Pampore expresses concern over environmental degradation

• Joint effort to safeguard rivers and water bodies from illegal mining activities: DMO

PAMPORE: Taking a decisive stance against illegal sand mining, the administration launched a comprehensive crackdown in Saffron Town Pampore on Thursday. The illicit activities of the sand mafia have inflicted substantial damage to the river Jhelum bunds in multiple locations within the Kadlabal area.

A joint task force comprised of officials from the Revenue Department, Geology and Mining Department, Flood Control Department, and Police Pampore initiated a concerted drive against the sand mafia responsible for the degradation of the river Jhelum bunds at Letterbal Kadlabal, Pampore.

Led by Tehsildar Pampore Malik Asif Ahmad (KAS), alongside DMO Pulwama Er Mohammad Manzoor, AEE Flood Control department Javaid Ahmad, and police officials, the team took decisive action during the operation. Numerous ropes of sand boats were severed, and several boats and equipment belonging to the sand mafia were confiscated.

Moreover, the joint team dismantled illegal ramps constructed along the Jhelum river to facilitate the movement of trucks and heavy machinery involved in illegal sand extraction. This concerted effort marks a significant stride towards curtailing illicit activities detrimental to the environmental integrity of the region, officials informed Kashmir Reader.

The team issued strict instructions to laborers present in the area to abstain from engaging in such activities, warning of stringent action against violators. The sand mafia’s activities have caused substantial harm to the river Jhelum bunds in various locations in the Letterbal Kadlabal area.

Additionally, the Geology and Mining department team, under the leadership of Officer Ishtiyaq Ahmad Shah, dismantled ramps at Gagribal area of Awantipora and seized four vehicles during the drive in Reshipora Awantipora. Two vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in Pampore were also seized, officials revealed.

Tehsildar Pampore Malik Asif Ahmad (KAS) expressed concern, stating, “It is unfortunate that local residents are contributing to the degradation of our environment.” He emphasized the need for scientific sand extraction methods to prevent further damage to riverbanks along the Jhelum.

DMO Pulwama, Er. Mohammad Manzoor, reiterated the administration’s commitment to preserving water bodies like the Jhelum. He highlighted the coordinated efforts between various departments and affirmed that drives against illegal mining would continue relentlessly.

The administration’s swift action underscores its determination to safeguard the environment and prevent illegal activities that jeopardize the region’s ecological balance.

