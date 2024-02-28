IUST celebrates National Science Day

AWANTIPORA: A One-day programme on National Science Day was organized by School of Sciences, IUST to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect. The programme aimed at honouring the spirit of scientific inquiry and innovation, showcased the indispensable role of science in shaping societies and fostering sustainability. Expert lectures, quiz competition and poster presentation formed part of the programme.
The inaugural of the programme was chaired by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof A H Moon, who in his address emphasized on the importance of developing scientific temperament among the youth. He said that the theme for this year’s National Science Day, Indigenous Technology for Viksit Bhaat encapsulates the spirit of prioritizing science and innovation at the Grassroots level. He highlighted the focus of the university on research areas that have the transformative impact on society. Prof. Shiekh Javeed, Dean Research, IUST, spoke about the landscape of scientific research in India, emphasizing its potential for future advancements. Dean School of Sciences, Dr Abid Hussain Shalla coordinated the Programme and welcomed the participants.
The experts who delivered the lectures included among others, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik (Dean School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Kashmir University), Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Dar (Head of the Department of Chemistry at Kashmir University), Prof. Fozia Qazi (Ex-head, Department of Mathematical Science), Dr. Niyaz Ahmad Rather, (Head, Department of Physics, IUST), and Dr. Peer Bilal (Head, Department of Mathematical Sciences). The programme was attended by faculty scholars and students.
