Pakistan court indicts jailed ex-premier Imran Khan, his wife in 190 million pounds corruption case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Pakistan on Tuesday indicted Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pounds Al Qadir corruption case, in another blow to the beleaguered former prime minister who is currently in jail after being convicted in multiple cases.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana, who replaced Judge Mohammad Bashir as he is retiring in a few weeks, conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala jail where the 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-Insaf founder is incarcerated in graft cases as well as the Cipher leak case.

The Al-Qadir Trust case pertains to the settlement of 190 million pounds, which the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from Pakistani property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain.

