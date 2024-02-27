Imposter Posing As Under Secretary Posted With Raj Bhavan Apprehended

Srinagar: A man posing as Under Secretary to Raj Bhavan has been apprehended by Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) Jammu, an official said on Tuesday.The official said that taking cognizance of a case vide FIR number 03/2024 against one Firdous Ahmad Wagay, son of Ghulam Nabi Wagay, a resident of Waskura Ganderbal, the Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) Jammu tacitly apprehended the accused.“The team of CICE, the official said, seized some incriminating material including fake ID cards, seals and other documents used in the commission of the offences of varying degrees,” the official said adding further investigations in the case are underway. (GNS)
