Rains, snow continue in Kashmir; Gulmarg amasses 3-ft snowfall in 48 hours

SRINAGAR, – Gulmarg and higher reaches in Kashmir Valley massed a plenty of snow with world famous skiing resort recording nearly 3-ft of it in 48 hours till this morning, officials said on Tuesday.A meteorological department official sai that plains largely received rainfall with Srinagar recording 41.4mm in two days including 29.0mm in 24 hours till 0830 hours today. Also, he said, mercury witnessed drop with Srinagar recording a low of minus 0.7°C against 2.0°C on the previous night. It was below normal by 1.6°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, he said.Qazigund received 76.8mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a minimum of 0.0°C against 36°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.Pahalgam received 40.1mm of rain during the 24 hours and recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 1 cm of snow and 26.0mm of rain during the 24 hours and recorded a minimum of minus 0.3°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said.Kupwara town also received 41.9mm of rain and recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal there, the official said.Gulmarg, the official said, received 50cms of snow during the 24 hours and 90 cms (2.95-ft) in last 24 hours, and recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir which is set to host 4th edition of Khelo India games from February 21.Jammu, he said, received 5.8mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 13.4°C and it was above normal by 2.8°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal received 83.6mm of rain in 24 hours and recorded a low of 2.0°C, Batote received 49.6mm and had a low of 3.44°C while Bhaderwah received 58.8mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 1.6°C, he said.The weatherman has forecast more precipitation in next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and improvement in weather thereafter.“There is possibility of light to moderate Rain/Snow at most places (Plains & Lower reaches) with possibility of heavy to very heavy snowfall over middle & higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam & dists. of South Kashmir,” the MeT official said.On February 21, he said, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon or late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter. “No significant weather activity is expected till February 27,” he added.While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which culminates on March 1.

