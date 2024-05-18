Climate change likely to impact people with brain conditions, study finds

NEW DELHI: Climate change is likely to negatively affect the health of people suffering from brain conditions such as migraine and Alzheimer’s, new research published in The Lancet Neurology journal has found.

Extreme temperatures, both low and high, and greater changes over the course of the day — driven by climate change — were shown to have an impact on brain diseases, explained lead researcher Sanjay Sisodiya from the University of College London’s Institute of Neurology, UK.

“Night-time temperatures may be particularly important as higher temperatures through the night can disrupt sleep. Poor sleep is known to aggravate a number of brain conditions,” he said.

