Former Sarpanch Shot At Injured In Shopian

Srinagar,:In another militant attack, one former Sarpanch was shot at, injured by militants in Hurpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening.A top police office said that this evening Saturday that militants fired upon former Sarpanch from a close range.He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for advanced treatment. Till this report was being his condition was unknown.Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
