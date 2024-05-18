Baramulla: In jail since 2019, Engineer Rashid declares assets increased, liabilities reduced in five years

BARAMULLA: Independent candidate from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is lodged in Tihar for alleged terror-funding activities, has significantly reduced his liabilities and increased assets in the last five years, his poll affidavit shows.

Better known as ‘Engineer Rashid’, the former MLA’s assets are now valued at Rs 1.55 crore compared to Rs 80 lakh in 2019. It includes a 41,072 sq ft non-agriculture land in his home town Langate and a house in Srinagar worth Rs 90 lakh.

A science graduate with a diploma in civil engineering, Rashid has declared Rs 11.31 lakh home loan and Rs 3.11 lakh Kissan Credit Card loan as liabilities.

