Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ shooting enthralls downtown audience

Srinagar: The historic Zainakadal area in downtown Srinagar witnessed an electrifying atmosphere on Saturday as the acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty commenced shooting for his highly anticipated action movie, ‘Singham Again’.Crowds gathered in excitement, watching the cast and crew bring the bustling streets to life with action sequences., ‘Singham Again’, also known as ‘Singham 3’, is the latest instalment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.The film stars Bollywood heavyweights’ part of the movie includes Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.The film promises to deliver the action and drama that the franchise is known for. The Shetty crew is likely to be shooting for the project for more days as the locations and schedule have not been publicly disclosed. However, excitement has filled the air with a part of the movie shot today at historic Zaina Kadal Srinagar.One local resident, Muntazir Bashir, shared his excitement, saying it’s thrilling to see such a big film being shot here in Srinagar. The energy is incredible, and it’s great to see our city on the big screen.Another local added, “I have been a fan of the Singham series for years. Watching the shoot up close is a dream come true. The entire neighborhood is buzzing with excitement.”The details available with KNO also revealed that today’s shoot featured Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as DCP Bajirao Singham, navigating the narrow, bustling streets of Zainakadal.The scene, a high-stakes chase sequence, showcased the area’s vibrant backdrop, adding a unique charm to the film’s visual narrative.Adding to the buzz, Rohit Shetty yesterday took time from his busy schedule to call on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.Pertinently, ‘Singham Again’ is directed by Rohit Shetty. It was announced in September 2017 and officially titled in December 2022—

