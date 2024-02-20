Not in farmers’ interest: Farmer leaders reject govt proposal on MSP, to march to Delhi on Feb 21

Chandigarh: A day after a meeting with Union ministers, farmer leaders taking part in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation on Monday rejected the Centre’s proposal of procuring five crops at MSP, saying it wasn’t in farmers’ interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on February 21.Earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers’ stir, rejected the government’s offer.In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers
