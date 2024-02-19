Govt holds talks with Ladakh delegation on key demands

New Delhi:A delegation of leaders from Ladakh held a meeting with the government’s representatives here on Monday to press for their demands, including statehood for the high-altitude region, two Lok Sabha seats and bringing the area under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The 14-member delegation of the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) met the High Powered Committee (HPC) for Ladakh headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

“The meeting discussed the Ladakh delegation’s demands,” a source privy to the deliberations said, without elaborating further

