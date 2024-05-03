Lok Sabha elections: Omar Abdullah questions BJP on not fielding candidates from Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday asked the BJP why it had not fielded candidates from the Kashmir Valley despite claiming to have put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development following the abrogation of Article 370.

The BJP has not fielded candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from the three seats in Kashmir.

“We will see how many votes the BJP gets in Kashmir (in the assembly elections). If it did such a great service, then why didn’t it nominate even one candidate in Kashmir?” Abdullah told PTI Video after addressing an election rally at Batwara in support of the party’s Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

