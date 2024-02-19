Govt-farmer leaders meeting ends; Centre proposes 5-year plan to buy pulses, maize at MSP

Chandigarh: A panel of three Union ministers on Sunday proposed the buying of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The farmer leaders said they will discuss the government’s proposal in their forums over the next two days and thereafter, decide the future course of action.

Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders here on Sunday evening over their demands, including a legal MSP guarantee, as thousands of protesting farmers were camping at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print