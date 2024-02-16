Law panel recommends comprehensive law to deal with NRIs, OCIs marrying Indian citizens

New Delhi:Describing as a “worrisome trend” the “rising” cases of fraudulent marriages between NRIs and Indian citizens, the Law Commission has recommended a comprehensive law to deal with the situation and compulsory registration of such alliances.

While presenting the report “Law on Matrimonial Issues Relating to Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India” to the law ministry, panel chairman Justice (Retd) Ritu Raj Awasthi said the commission is of the opinion that the proposed central legislation should be comprehensive enough to cater to all facets involving marriages of NRIs as well as foreign citizens of Indian origin with that of Indian citizens.

“The rising occurrence of fraudulent marriages involving Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) marrying Indian partners is a worrisome trend. Several reports highlight an increasing pattern where these marriages turn out to be deceptive, putting Indian spouses, especially women, in precarious situations,” Justice Awasthi said in his covering letter to Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday.

