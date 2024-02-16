Any instability in Afghanistan threat to whole region: Deputy NSA Vikram Misri

New Delhi: The Afghan territory should not be used for training and sheltering terrorists, including those belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri said on Friday, asserting that any instability in Afghanistan is a threat to the entire region.

Misri’s reference to the two Pakistan-based terrorist outfits in an address at a conclave in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, came against the backdrop of New Delhi’s apprehensions over the possibility of the LeT and the JeM using Afghan soil to launch attacks on India.

India’s immediate priorities for Afghanistan include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities, Misri said.

