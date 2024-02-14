‘Sonia To File Nomination For RS Elections Today’

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow and the final decision on the state she will represent in the upper House of Parliament will be taken tonight, sources said on Tuesday.
Sonia Gandhi, who was Congress president for almost 22 years between 1998 and 2022, is a five-time Lok Sabha MP.
Sources said her son Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will accompany her when she files nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.
