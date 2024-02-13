Secy Revenue advocates collaborative efforts for overall growth, dev

SHOPIAN: Secretary, Revenue, Prassana Ramaswamy G on Monday chaired a mega public darbar here to assess the public grievances and demands besides reviewing development works being executed in the district.

The participants apprised the Administrative Secretary of their development issues, seeking timely intervention for redressal of the same.

Prominent issues and concerns raised during the event included, protection wall for fruit Mandi Aglar Shopian, upgradation of Animal Husbandry, Zainapora, marriage hall and parking space in the town, providing of maternity and children hospital for Shopian, playfield for Kaprin, improvement in condition of roads, water facility in Chitragam and adjacent villages, power supply challenges, augmentation of public health infrastructure, road Connectivity, construction of incomplete roads, dilapidated condition of roads, repair of irrigation canals, upgraded facilities in SDH, availability of veterinary facilities and dispensaries for the local population.

Secretary, responding to issues raised during the programme, assured the public that all their grievances and demands would be addressed in a timely manner.

DDC, Chairperson, Bilqees Jan, SSP, Shopian, Tanushree, Additional District Development Commissioner, Dr. Nasir Ahmed Lone, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz, SDM Zainapora, DDC, members, besides other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Secretary exhorted upon the officers to ensure strict adherence to guidelines while extending benefits of government services to the common masses. He gave specific instructions to the concerned officers to come up with the expectations of the general public for redressing their genuine issues on priority.

Reaffirming administration’s commitment towards addressing every grievance promptly, Secretary said, ” it has always been out endeavour to assess and address the public grievances and demands in priority to provide a good governance to the public.

Secretary commended the awareness of locals on the welfare and development issues besides responsiveness of officers in redressing public issues. He reassured that genuine matters would be addressed through the concerned departments, reiterating the government’s steadfast commitment towards development of the district. He also emphasized collaborate efforts of all stakeholders for good of the community and development of the district and the UT as well.

DDC, member, Raja Waheed highlighted some issues of public importance including the inclusion of deserving ration card holders and other issues.

Secretary sought feedback about the dug de-addiction and was apprised that health functionaries are on it’s toes and also close vigil is being kept on it to eradicate this menace from the society.

Earlier, ADDC, Shopian, Dr. Nasir Ahmed Lone gave brief description of the developmental and other issues.

Besides, Traders Federation, Fruit Growers Association, youth and people in large number participated in the public darbar.

