Kashmir Reader Impact: Construction begins on narrow culvert on Hajin-Sopore road

BANDIPORA: After significant delays, construction work on the narrow culvert along the Hajin-Sopore road has finally commenced, bringing relief to residents and drivers in the town.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department division in Hajin has taken proactive steps to tackle the pressing need for improved infrastructure in the area.

This positive development comes on the heels of a recent news report by the Kashmir Reader, which shed light on the infrastructural challenges faced by residents, with a particular focus on the Hajin-Sopore Culvert.

Locals have recognized the newspaper’s role in amplifying their concerns and spurring action.

Residents extend sincere thanks to the R&B Department division in Hajin, the district administration, and the Executive Officer of MC Hajin for initiating the construction. They acknowledge the potential impact of enhanced connectivity and safety for drivers and commuters. The commencement of the project is seen as a significant step towards addressing a longstanding issue and fostering positive change in Hajin.

Omer Rasool, a local resident, emphasized the significant problems caused by the narrow culvert at Bonikhan Hajin for both residents and transporters. Despite numerous pleas to concerned departments for repairs, their concerns were ignored. However, the initiation of construction has brought happiness and relief to the community.

Another local, Ghulam Nabi, highlighted the culvert as a major bottleneck affecting traffic flow. The narrow structure has led to hesitancy among drivers and frequent accidents, causing injuries and fatalities.

The JE of R&B Hajin, while speaking to Kashmir Reader, acknowledged the accident-prone nature of the spot and expressed confidence in completing the project within 20 days. The timely intervention by authorities, spurred by media advocacy, underscores the importance of community engagement and responsive governance in addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print