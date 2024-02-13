2 Cops Promoted, 16 Others Shifted

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Home department on Monday posted senior IPS officer Anand Jain as Inspector General of Police Jammu zone upon his promotion to ADGP grade.

According to an order, senior IPS officer Nitish Kumar has been posted as IGP CID.

The order stated that the officers shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by them

Meanwhile, the Government on Monday ordered reshuffle in police by ordering transfer and positing of 16 officers with immediate effect.

According to an order, Anayat Ali Choudhary, IPS, awaiting posting upon repatriation from the Union territory of Ladakh, is posted as AIG (Procurement) PHQ. One post of Superintendent of Police from the overall reserve shall be utilized for the drawl of the salary of the officer.

Master Popsy, Addl SP Reasi, is transferred and posted as Dy CO IR-7th Bn against an available vacancy.

Ch Iftikhar Ahmed, awaiting posting upon repatriation from the Union territory of Ladakh, is posted as Additional SP Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Feroz Ahmad Qadri, Dy CO IR-5th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SP PTWS Kashmir, relieving Showkat Ahmad Dar, Commandant IR-4th Bn of the additional charge of the said post.

Pardeep Kumar, Dy CO IR-2nd Battalion is transferred and posted as Addl SP SIA, against an available vacancy.

Sunil Kumar Kesar is posted as SP PC Doda, against an available vacancy.

Prithpal Singh is posted as Dy.CO IR-7th Battalion, against available vacancy.

Zafar Iqbal Nawaz, is posted as Addl. SP Handwara, against an available vacancy.

Bashir Ahmad, is posted as Dy CO IR-21 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Iftkhar Ahmed is posted as Addl. SP Reasi, vice Master Popsy, SP.

Peerzada Aijaz Ahmad, is posted as Dy.CO IR-4th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Aumer Iqbal, is posted as Dy.CO IR-22M Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Ms Shivali Kotwal is posted as Dy.CO IR-14th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Wajahat Hussain, is posted as Dy.CO IR-5th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Mohd Shafiq is posted as Dy.CO IR-2nd Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Rashid Younis is posted as Addl. SP Awantipora, against an available vacancy.

