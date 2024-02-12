IGP Jammu, IG CID promoted to ADGP rank, to serve at present posts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Home department on Monday ordered promotion of two IGP’s to the rank of Additional Director General of police with their current post declared as equivalent to ADGP. According to an order,, IGP Jammu Anand Jain and IGP CID Nitish Kumar have been promoted to the rank of ADGP. The order stated that the officers shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by them—
