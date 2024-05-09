Night Temp Rises Amid Dry Weather Forecast Till May 10, Rain On Weekend In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for dry weather during next 24 hours and light rain in plains and snow over higher reaches at many places from May 11 and 12, night temperature recorded a rise in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.A meteorological department official here said that generally dry weather is expected to continue till May 10. He said the possibility of thunderstorm during the afternoon cannot be ruled out.On May 11, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow (higher reaches) is expected at many places on May 11 and 12. “Few places may receive moderate rain particularly during May 12,” he said, advising farmers to suspend farm operations during these two days.On May 13, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain is expected at few places while generally dry weather is likely thereafter from May 14-17.Regarding temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.4°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.0°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 10.5°C and it was 1.6°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 8.8°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 26.5°C against 22.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.0°C, Batote 16.0°C and Bhaderwah 12.8°C, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print