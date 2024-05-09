Sinha Reviews functioning of Deptt of Culture

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Department of Culture.
The Lt Governor discussed the matters related to promotion of glorious culture and heritage of J&K UT and took stock of the measures taken for protection and preservation of cultural heritage. The Lt Governor emphasised on protection and promotion of diversity of architectural expressions and suggested improvement in existing policy framework.
The Lt Governor also enquired about the response of public towards the libraries established by the department. He took note of the facilities extended to book lovers and called for broader outreach to younger generations through digital platforms.
The meeting discussed various other issues related to the promotion and popularization of Museums and the digitization of archival material in possession of the department. The Lt Governor called for extending all the necessary facilities to the visitors at museums and libraries for elevated intellectual and cultural experiences.
Sh. Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh. Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture department; HoDs and concerned senior officials attended the meeting.
