Statehood to be restored in a week if INDIA bloc is voted to power: JKPCC Chief

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday said that if INDIA bloc comes to power in the Centre, statehood to Jammu & Kashmir will be restored within one week after assuming the charge.Addressing a news conference, Wani said that the Congress is confident that it will win all the six seats in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. “At the central level, we are expecting a change in the governance and all the issues of the people of J&K like employment, inflation, protection of jobs, lands, and culture will be resolved at an earliest,” he said.Wani further stated that the statehood to J&K will be restored in a week if the INDIA bloc is voted to power. “We have already talked to our leader Rahul Gandhi several times in this regard. We are expecting a change in the Central government and this issue will be resolved in the first week after assuming the charge,” he said.He stated that Zameer Ahmad, a candidate, having a huge vote bank in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, has decided to join hands with the Congress and is going to extend support to the INDIA bloc candidate, Omar Abdullah in the constituency.“We are committed to our promises that all the issues like employment, issues of fruit growers and farmers, end to the smart meters and other issues. Smart meters will be thrown away if Congress is voted to power,” Wani said.Congress and the National Conference are contesting the Lok Sabha polls jointly in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. While Congress have fielded three candidates from Jammu and Ladakh, the NC have fielded three candidates from Kashmir division

