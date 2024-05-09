Day 3: One More Militant Killed In Kulgam, Says Police

Srinagar: One more militant has been killed in a gunfight in Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam, taking the toll to three including top LeT commander in the South Kashmir district.
A top police officer told GNS that third militant was killed “who was hiding under the debris” of razed house at encounter spot.
After killing two militants including wanted TRF/LeT commander Basit Dar on Tuesday, search operation at the encounter site continued on Wednesday as there was apprehension about the presence of one more militant, the officer added.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi said that most wanted Basit Dar was killed along with his associate in the fierce gunfight.
He said that it was a big achievement for the forces as Basit Dar was behind many militant attacks especially in Srinagar.
Basit, a resident of Redwani’s Kulgam, who had been missing from his home since three years and joined The Resistance Front (TRF), a front organization of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
NIA had announced Rs 10 Lakh reward for details, leading to arrest of TRF chief, the officer added.(GNS)
