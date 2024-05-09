Narco smmugling module busted in Baramulla, drugs worth Rs 50 crore, cash recovered: Police

Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that they have busted a narco smuggling module in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district by arresting three smugglers with huge quantity of narcotics and cash. Speaking with reporters here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amod Ashok Nagpure, said that police station Uri on 08 May received an information from the reliable sources that one Mehmood Ahmad Najar son of Mohammed Hassan Najar of Churunda and Sajad Ahmad Malik son of Mohammad Amin Malik of Dhanisyedan are involved in narcotics smuggling, following which a case FIR No 35/2024 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS ACT, was registered and investigation taken up. He said that both the suspects were detained for the questioning and upon due course of action, the duo revealed that they have concealed contraband substance and cash at Churanda. “Following their disclosure, a police party along with magistrate searched the spot and recovered the contraband substance. The operation was assisted by the Army,” the SSP said. He said that the accused disclosed that one more person namely Fayaz Ahmad Hajam son of Mohammad Rafi Hajam of Danisyedan has managed to smuggle contraband from Pakistan, accordingly he was detained and during questioning, he also disclosed that he has concealed some contraband, which was subsequently recovered by police and magistrate. “However, with Fayaz’s further disclosure some cash was also recovered from his house. The is module linked to Pakistan based handlers from whom police managed to recover contraband weighing 7.800 kg (value Rs 50 Crore approximately) and cash worth Rs 12,63,500,” he added. Replying to query, the SSP said that as such there is no election angle to the development, however, they will investigate the matter thoroughly and will ensure election is held in free and fair manner. “We have got the vital leads and will be soon acting on the main handlers,” he said—

