DPAP delegation extends aid to Banihal fire victims

JAMMU: Under the directive of Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a delegation of DPAP leaders, led by Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, visited Sabzi Mandi Banihal to offer financial assistance to the victims of the recent fire incident.
During the visit, Nizami presented a donation of one lakh cash on behalf of Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad and urged the affected individuals to compile a comprehensive list for additional support. The gesture was made with a commitment to provide ongoing aid and ensure the protection of the livelihoods of the affected shopkeepers.
Nizami demand for compensation from the government and a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fire incident. The delegation stands in solidarity with the affected individuals and reaffirms its dedication to advocating for their rights and welfare.
The shopkeepers express heartfelt gratitude to Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad for championing their cause with the government, ensuring their non-displacement, and providing much-needed assistance. Among others who were present there were Sr Vice Presidents Muneer Bhatt, Dr Asif Khanday, Zonal Youth President Alyas Banihali, Farooq Wani Block President, Gen Sec Asghar Rasool and others.
