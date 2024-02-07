Civilian shot dead, another injured in Shaheed Gunj

Srinagar: A civilian was shot dead while another was injured by an unknown gunman in Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar, officials said.A top official said that Amrit Paul Singh (31), a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, was fired upon by unknown gunmen in Shaheed Gunj area this evening, resulting in his on spot death.The official said that another person accompanying him was also injured in the attack.Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. “The whole area has been cordoned off,” he added.“#Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj #Srinagar, who #succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been #cordoned off,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X
