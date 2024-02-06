Sopore man, injured in scuffle with brother 2 days ago, succumbs in Srinagar hospital

Sopore: A 21-year old man, who was injured during a scuffle with his elder brother two days ago in a village in Baramulla’s Sopore, succumbed to injuries at Srinagar hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said , Abid Rasheed Bhat (21) of Wadoora village was injured during a shuffle with his elder brother, following which he was shifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment.

He said that the man was in coma and he succumbed to his injuries today morning.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and further investigation into the matter is underway—(KNO)

