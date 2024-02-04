Avalanche Warning For 8 Districts

Srinagar: With the Meteorological centre here predicting moderate to heavy snowfall over the next 48 hours, eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir received avalanche warning on Saturday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,400 metres over districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara in Kashmir and Doda, Poonch and Ramban in Jammu region in the next 24 hours.
People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out into areas prone to avalanche, JKDMA added.
Several parts of Kashmir including Srinagar witnessed fresh snowfall on Saturday. The intensity of the snow is likely to increase this evening.
Srinagar: With the Meteorological centre here predicting moderate to heavy snowfall over the next 48 hours, eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir received avalanche warning on Saturday.