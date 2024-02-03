Highway reopens partially, commuters advised to drive cautiously

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been partially restored for vehicular traffic after two days of closure due to snowfall and shooting of stones at various places, officials said.

The traffic on the highway was restored this afternoon after restoration work was completed at various places and stranded vehicles were cleared first, a traffic police official said.

“Commuters are advised to drive cautiously, as part of the road near Sherbibi is single lane and also slippery at a number of places’ ‘, J&K traffic police posted on X.

Kashmir valley was cut off by surface transport with the rest of the country for the second consecutive day on Friday due to the closure of the highway amid snowfall and shooting of stones at several places.

The restoration work was undertaken at Kishtwari Pather, Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad-Cafeteria and Dalwas to make it traffic worthy.

Meanwhile, the historical Mughal road connecting south Kashmir’s Shopian district with the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu division and the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road connecting Ladakh also remained closed for the past 3 days due to the accumulation of snowfall.

Reports of closure of several roads connecting far flung areas in north Kashmir due to snowfall were also received. However, snow clearance operations have been launched at various places to make the roads traffic worthy. (Agencies)

