Light rains, snow break dry-spell in Valley

Srinagar: Kashmir’s mountains received light snowfall and the plains witnessed light rainfall on Sunday, breaking the prolonged dry spell over the past two months.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded 1.1mm rain, Pahalgam traces, Kupwara 4.4mm while upper reaches received snow with Gulmarg recording 7.6 cms of snowfall.

There was considerable drop in mercury during the daytime with Srinagar recording maximum of 8.9°C against 13.3°C on Saturday last.

The MeT official said that till January 29, there was possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K. “There is possibility of heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts) during January 28th afternoon to 29th late afternoon.”

On January 30-31, he said there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places of J&K with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches in these seven districts.

From February 1-2, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow was expected at many places towards late afternoon and evening.

From February 3-4, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K.

“There is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in plains of Jammu Division with light snowfall over higher reaches with moderate snowfall over isolated higher reaches during 28th night to 31st January.”

He said that weather system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila etc. particularly during January 28-31.

“Travellers are advised to Plan accordingly,” he said, adding, “Farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertilizer application and drain out excess water from orchards and fields during the period.”

While night temperature is tipped to see rise, significant drop in day mercury is expected during the period, he said.

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.3°C against minus 2.3°C on previous night and it was 4.3°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.6°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 2.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 5.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.1°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.5°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.1°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 6.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was 4.0°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 9.1°C and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 3.2°C, Batote 6.2°C and Bhaderwah 3.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

