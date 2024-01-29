Compete with yourself, not others: PM Modi to students at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised parents against treating their child’s report card as their own visiting card, and suggested that students should compete with themselves and not others.

Interacting with students, parents and teachers during his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme, the prime minister said competition and challenges act as inspirations in life but competition must be healthy.

“You must not compare one child with another as that can be detrimental to their future. Some parents treat their children’s report card as their visiting card, this is not good,” he said

