Police attaches property of 2 militant handlers

Srinagar: Police in Kupwara attached property belonging to two militant handlers operating from Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday.
“The land, measuring 2 Kanals and 6 Marlas owned by Asad Mir, son of Diya Mir, and Manzoor Ahmad Qureshi alias Mir, son of Abdul Rashid Qureshi, both residents of Jumgand, Kupwara,” police said in a statement.
The attachment was carried out following the investigation of FIR No. 25/2023 of Police Station Trehgam. “Through extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigation, police identified and subsequently attached the property of these terrorist handlers. It is pertinent to mention here that both the terrorist handlers have been persistent threat to the peace and security of the Union Territory of J&K,” it said, adding, “This action reaffirms the commitment of the Police to combat terrorism and disrupt the support structures that enables these nefarious activities. By targeting the assets of terrorist handlers, the authorities aim to undermine their ability to fund and facilitate terrorist operations. The attachment of the property is a part of the ongoing efforts to choke the financial and logistical support for terrorist organizations and their enablers.”