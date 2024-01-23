Assam CM directs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi after Guwahati clashes

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday instructed police to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly provoking the crowd after clashes during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ near Guwahati border.

The Assam CM, replying to a video of the classes between Congress workers and police personnel posted by youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, said that the footage will be used as evidence.

“I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence,” he wrote in post on ‘X’.

Sarma said that the unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines by Congress workers have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati.

“These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture,” he added.

This comes shortly after clashes erupted between Assam police personnel and Congress workers outside Guwahati after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was stopped from entering the city.

Angry Congress workers took down the police barricading and shouted slogans against the Assam chief minister.

In a video shared by Congress leaders, Congress workers chanting Rahul Gandhi Zindabad slogans are seen confronting police personnel, who resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Addressing the gathering near the the Guwahati border, Rahul Gandhi said that a rally of BJP Chief JP Nadda took place along the same route but his yatra has been stopped.

“The rally of Bajrang Dal and JP Nadda took place through this route but our march has been stopped. Congress workers have removed the barricades installed on the road. Therefore, do not think that the Congress worker is weak,” Gandhi said.

He further said that Congress workers are law abiding citizens and the yatra proceeded through the allowed route.

“Barricades were put up on the route of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam today. Brave Congress workers removed the barricade. But we follow the law, so the journey was carried out through the route from which we have received permission,” he added.

