MeT predicts rains, snow next week in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday forecast light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 25 and light rain and snow over scattered places for subsequent two days in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dry weather is likely to continue till January 24 with generally cloudy on 20th evening,” a meteorological department official said.

On January 25, he said, light snow at isolated higher reaches was expected while from January 26-28, light rain and snow was expected over scattered places.

“As per indications of different models, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places very likely from January 29-31,(Detailed information will be shared in coming days),” he said

The MeT department also forecast redevelopment of moderate to dense fog and fall in day temperature over Jammu Division during next three days.

